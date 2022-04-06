TVSHKA HOMMA, Okla. – The Trail of Tears Memorial Walk will return to Tvshka Homma in 2022. Members of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and all others wanting to honor and remember those tribal ancestors who made the original Trail of Tears journey in the 1830s are invited to join in. Gates will open on the Living Village of the historic capitol grounds at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30.
Last year’s walk had an estimated 700 tribal members and friends participate in the symbolic two-and-a-half miles – a year after Covid canceled the 2020 observance. Another 500 or more were in attendance to show support.
This year marks the 191st anniversary of the first Choctaws who journeyed from their ancestral home of Mississippi and Alabama to the Indian Territory. Nearly 15,000 tribal members traveled in 1831 and subsequent removals, which was called “the Trail of Tears and Death.” About one-quarter of those who were removed perished on the journey.
In the Living Village before the walk begins, cultural programs and health and other service booths will be available. A ceremony will include prayer, a presentation by Choctaw Royalty, and an address by Chief Gary Batton. Chief Batton, Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr., and the Choctaw Honor Guard are scheduled to lead the walk.
Last year, Chief Batton said, “It does my heart good to see everybody back together,” noting that it was the first time since the start of the pandemic that the Choctaw Nation had been able to get back together. “It is appropriate,” he said, that it was to honor ancestors of this historical event.
