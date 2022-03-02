A Tribute Concert for Dr. Ed Ellis will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the Antlers High School Auditorium starting at 1:00 p.m. Admission is FREE.
Help celebrate the wonderful contributions that Dr. Ellis has made to our surrounding communities. We are all safer, healthier and happier because of the sacrifice and dedication that Dr. Ellis has accomplished in Southeast Oklahoma.
March 12th will be Dr. Ed's 80th Birthday, let us show our support and love for him by attending a concert held on his behalf. There will be a birthday celebration reception following the concert where you will have a chance to say Thank You to a great doctor and a great human-being.
Dr. Ed loves Ragtime Piano music, an all-American kind of music, and as a special treat, the great ragtime pianist Adam Swanson will be flying in for the concert. Adam has performed around the world, playing the great American Ragtime Composers for all to enjoy.