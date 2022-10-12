AA Register to vote

October 14, 2022, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the November 8, General Election, According to Pushmataha County Election Board Secretary Jo A Matthews.

Matthews said that persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 1/2 years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

