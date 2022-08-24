SAVE THE DATE and come PRIORITIZE MENTAL HEALTH!!!
Wednesday, September 17, 2022, there will be a walk to bring awareness to suicide in Atoka. Come take part in the "Out of the Darkness Community Walk." This walk is suitable for all ages and all physical abilities.
The walk will take place at the Atoka Sports Complex. Registration will be from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Free breakfast is included and water will be provided. Food trucks will also be in attendance. And don't forget to check out the activities for the kids as well!