FRIDAY, JUNE 17th
• 8:00 a.m.: Skydiving at the Airport.
• 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: Friends of the Library Book Sale.
• 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Customer Appreciation Day at AmeriState Bank. There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks, Caricature drawings and giveaways.
• 6:00 p.m.: Antlers Alumni Gathering
• 6:00 p.m.: Moyers Alumni Gathering
• 6:00 p.m.: Rattan Alumni Gathering
• 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Class of 1982 meeting at Antlers Community Building behind the courthouse. See our float too!
• 8:00 p.m.: Finley Rodeo
• 8:00 p.m.: 10th Anniversary & LIVE music at Spannman’s BBQ
SATURDAY, JUNE 18th
• 7:00 a.m.: Pancake & Sausage Breakfast sponsored by the First United Methodist Church Men’s Group at the United Methodist Church in Antlers - Cost Adults $7.00, Children under 5 $4.00.
• 7:00 a.m.: Annual Antlers Masonic Lodge Turtle Races - Antlers First Baptist Church parking lot - Register Early! 13 & Under, no river turtles.
• 8:00 a.m.: (All Day) Vendors at FirstBank Park.
• 8:00 a.m.: Parade Line-up Begins
• 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: Friends of Library Book Sale.
• 9:00 a.m.: Parade Judging Begins
• 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Registration and Sign-in at the Antlers Depot.
• 10 a.m.: Homecoming Parade - Parade will start on High Street and go left at Main Street.
• 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: Vote for Mr. Homecoming at Chamber Office
• 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Chamber Hamburger Sale at FirstBank Park
• 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Dog Pageant at FirstBank Park
• 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Art Show & Silent Auction at the Chamber Office
• 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Gospel singing at FirstBank Park
• 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Chamber Fish Fry at FirstBank Park - Mr. Homecoming will be announced @ Fish Fry.
• 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides at City Hall in Antlers.
• 7:00 p.m - 11:00 p.m.: Street Dance / Beer Tent on High Street. Dakota Ragsdill & the B.A.C; Mickey & The Motorcars, Dustin Perkins.
• 8:00 p.m.: Finley Rodeo
CLASS REUNIONS
• Meetings following parade: Class of 1967 @ Finley Community Center; Class of 1987 @ Gather on High Street; Class of 2012 @ Railey Burrage’s Home
AHS Class of 1972 Reunion
Antlers Class of 1972 will be celebrating their 50 year class reunion June 18, 2022. Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Please meet at the high school parking lot at 9:00 to help decorate. After the parade the class will meet at the Home EC Room at the high school. Also, if you are interested in a t-shirt please let Debbie Ashby know by May 31, 2022. Her email is decoratordeb@yahoo.com.
AHS Class of 1982 Reunion
The Antlers Class of 1982 will be having their 40th Class Reunion on Friday, June 17th from 7-9 at the Antlers Community Building, 204 SW B St., behind the Courthouse. Please bring your own drinks. We'll also meet on Saturday at 9:30 (Parade at 10) on the sidewalk outside Lisa Harmon's previous house on N. High St., to meet Randy Janoe to get on the trailer for the parade.