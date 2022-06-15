AA 2022 Homecoming

FRIDAY, JUNE 17th

• 8:00 a.m.: Skydiving at the Airport.

• 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: Friends of the Library Book Sale.

• 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Customer Appreciation Day at AmeriState Bank. There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks, Caricature drawings and giveaways.

• 6:00 p.m.: Antlers Alumni Gathering

• 6:00 p.m.: Moyers Alumni Gathering

• 6:00 p.m.: Rattan Alumni Gathering

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Class of 1982 meeting at Antlers Community Building behind the courthouse. See our float too!

• 8:00 p.m.: Finley Rodeo

• 8:00 p.m.: 10th Anniversary & LIVE music at Spannman’s BBQ

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 18th

• 7:00 a.m.: Pancake & Sausage Breakfast sponsored by the First United Methodist Church Men’s Group at the United Methodist Church in Antlers - Cost Adults $7.00, Children under 5 $4.00.

• 7:00 a.m.: Annual Antlers Masonic Lodge Turtle Races - Antlers First Baptist Church parking lot - Register Early! 13 & Under, no river turtles.

• 8:00 a.m.: (All Day) Vendors at FirstBank Park.

• 8:00 a.m.: Parade Line-up Begins

• 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: Friends of Library Book Sale.

• 9:00 a.m.: Parade Judging Begins

• 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Registration and Sign-in at the Antlers Depot.

• 10 a.m.: Homecoming Parade - Parade will start on High Street and go left at Main Street.

• 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: Vote for Mr. Homecoming at Chamber Office

• 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Chamber Hamburger Sale at FirstBank Park

• 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Dog Pageant at FirstBank Park

• 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Art Show & Silent Auction at the Chamber Office

• 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Gospel singing at FirstBank Park

• 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Chamber Fish Fry at FirstBank Park - Mr. Homecoming will be announced @ Fish Fry.

• 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides at City Hall in Antlers.

• 7:00 p.m - 11:00 p.m.: Street Dance / Beer Tent on High Street. Dakota Ragsdill & the B.A.C; Mickey & The Motorcars, Dustin Perkins.

• 8:00 p.m.: Finley Rodeo

 

CLASS REUNIONS

• Meetings following parade: Class of 1967 @ Finley Community Center; Class of 1987 @ Gather on High Street; Class of 2012 @ Railey Burrage’s Home

 

AHS Class of 1972 Reunion

Antlers Class of 1972 will be celebrating their 50 year class reunion June 18, 2022. Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Please meet at the high school parking lot at 9:00 to help decorate. After the parade the class will meet at the Home EC Room at the high school. Also, if you are interested in a t-shirt please let Debbie Ashby know by May 31, 2022. Her email is decoratordeb@yahoo.com.

 

AHS Class of 1982 Reunion

The Antlers Class of 1982 will be having their 40th Class Reunion on Friday, June 17th from 7-9 at the Antlers Community Building, 204 SW B St., behind the Courthouse. Please bring your own drinks. We'll also meet on Saturday at 9:30 (Parade at 10) on the sidewalk outside Lisa Harmon's previous house on N. High St., to meet Randy Janoe to get on the trailer for the parade.

