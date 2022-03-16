Send a flock of flamingos for a one-time suggested donation of $25 to a business, family member, friend or neighbor with the Bearcat PTO. Send your donation, along with your name, phone number, email, Flock recipient and the recipient's address in an envelope labeled "Flamingo Fundraiser" to Laura's TeddyBear Daycare. Don't like flamingoes?
Purchase Flock Insurance TODAY. Protect your lawn from the flock. We offer insurance for a one-time suggested donation of $35. Send your donation, along with your name, phone number, email, and the address you are protecting in an envelope labeled "Flamingo Fundraiser" to Laura's TeddyBear Daycare. This invasion runs from March 14th through April 30th. If you have any questions, please contact Amanda Roe at 580-298-7925.