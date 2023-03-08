Voters in Oklahoma have reject a ballot measure that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state for adults ages 21 and older.
The ballot measure that was at stake in Tuesday’s special election was one of several such measures on cannabis use that has been considered by voters in recent months.
Oklahoma’s measure would have allowed for possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana and the growth of up to six mature marijuana plants and up to six seedlings. If it had passed, there would also have been a 15% tax of sales for recreational marijuana in the state.
Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in the Sooner State had pushed to see this measure on the ballot for years, but due to legal challenges and ballot inclusion deadlines, State Question 820 was left off the ballot in November.
During the midterms, voters in five states considered legalizing recreational marijuana. Ballot measures in November failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, while voters in Maryland and Missouri were able to pass similar ballot measures.
Supporters of the measure argued the legalization would bring in new tax revenue. Yes on 820, a campaign in favor of recreational marijuana legalization, released an economic analysis completed by Vicente Sederberg LLP and the Oklahoma Cannabis Industry Association. It found the state could gain $821 million in medical and recreational taxes over four years if the measure passed, with $434 million coming solely from the new recreational tax.
GOP lawmakers in Oklahoma had been vocal about opposing the measure leading up to the election.
Those opposed to recreational marijuana in Oklahoma, including Stitt, had also noted that the state already has medical marijuana.