Old Oklahoma prison gets second chance as new cadet training academy

Oklahoma City – Kate Barnard Correctional Center was once home to hundreds of female offenders. But when the prison closed in 2021, ODOC administrators had a vision for the facility – to give this space a second chance, much like the women who were once incarcerated here.

We have a new philosophy at DOC – we change lives,” Chief Administrator of Training Anthony Johnston said. “One of the first things we told [the cadets] was, ‘You are the tip of the spear. We have a new attitude, a new mission here at DOC, and you’re the first group with this new mission in mind.’”

