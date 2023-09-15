On September 4, 2023, the Clayton Police Department and Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with an officer-involved shooting.
Earlier that day, Clayton Police Officers responded to a domestic violence call near North 10th Street and West Gary Boulevard in Clayton. When officers arrived, they located a female victim who stated that the suspect, 46 year old Michael Wilson, was located inside an apartment. When officers attempted to make contact, Wilson barricaded himself inside one of the rooms of the apartment.