Traditionally the first opportunity to venture afield for hunters in the fall, dove season is enticing for many reasons. The weather is usually warm, if not hot. Camouflage or elaborate concealment isn’t entirely necessary. The bag limit is liberal. The wing-shooting action can be fast and furious. And the season is open during the state’s annual Free Hunting Days. (Any Oklahoma resident can hunt without a regular hunting license on Free Hunting Days, which are Sept. 2-3 this year.)
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has compiled plenty of information for hunters preparing to hunt dove. This treasure trove of tips and resources on the ODWC website includes a list of promising places to hunt, wildlife management area maps, locations of ODWC fields specifically managed for dove hunting, and various articles and videos to prepare everyone for a great dove hunting experience.
Hunters who want to increase their odds of taking a limit of dove are urged to get out in the days ahead of the opener to scout potential hunting sites, including some great spots for walk-in hunting through the Oklahoma Land Access Program (OLAP). Those who are regular dove hunters know that these birds can change their daily patterns just as fast as they can fly!
Dove hunting season is open statewide the entire months of September and October, closes during November, and reopens from Dec. 1-29. The daily bag limit is 15 in any combination (aggregate) of mourning, white-winged and fully dressed Eurasian collared doves.
Unless exempt, dove hunters must have a regular hunting license and a federal Harvest Information Program permit. Ensure you have everything you need by going to Go Outdoors Oklahoma.
For details on dove hunting requirements, read the Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations online at wildlifedepartment.com, in the free Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app for Apple or Android, or in print free at license dealers statewide.