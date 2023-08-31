AA Dove hunting

 Traditionally the first opportunity to venture afield for hunters in the fall, dove season is enticing for many reasons. The weather is usually warm, if not hot. Camouflage or elaborate concealment isn’t entirely necessary. The bag limit is liberal. The wing-shooting action can be fast and furious. And the season is open during the state’s annual Free Hunting Days. (Any Oklahoma resident can hunt without a regular hunting license on Free Hunting Days, which are Sept. 2-3 this year.)

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has compiled plenty of information for hunters preparing to hunt dove. This treasure trove of tips and resources on the ODWC website includes a list of promising places to hunt, wildlife management area maps, locations of ODWC fields specifically managed for dove hunting, and various articles and videos to prepare everyone for a great dove hunting experience.

