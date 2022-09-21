Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) will begin converting its Antlers streetlights to new technology that will brighten roadways, street corners and public spaces for homeowners, drivers and law enforcement.
LED conversion of 287 PSO-owned streetlights is set to begin next week, weather permitting.
The new lighting will improve visibility for drivers and pedestrians, providing greater appeal and safety while strengthening connections in the community.
Light-emitting diode (LED) streetlights are more efficient and longer-lasting than the high-intensity discharge (HID) lights they replace.
“HID lights are an obsolete technology and are being phased out industry-wide. They are becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to find,” said Chris Thompson, PSO customer service manager.
Unlike old-technology omnidirectional lights, the light from LEDs is more focused, meaning less of the illumination is wasted into the sky. LED lights also take less time to warm up and will eliminate the eerie yellow glow of old high-pressure sodium lights, improving night vision efficiently.
“LED lights produce a clearer light that will improve night visibility for everyone,” said PSO External Affairs Manager Arlinda Darst. “I think our customers are going to be very happy with what they see.”
PSO funds installation and upkeep on the lights. Municipal funding will pay for the energy use at a discounted rate.
About PSO : PSO, a unit of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), is an electric utility company serving more than 562,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma. Based in Tulsa, PSO has approximately 3,800 megawatts of generating capacity fueled primarily by natural gas, 22-thousand miles of distribution lines and 37-hundred miles of transmission lines. PSO also is one of the largest distributors of wind energy in the state. News releases and other information is at www.PSOklahoma.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, NextDoor and Instagram @PSOklahoma.