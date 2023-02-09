What could be better than adults supporting their local youth? Adults supporting their local youth with an adult’s only night! This event will take place THIS Friday (February 10th) at The Gather Event Center, 216 N High Street, Antlers, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The Bearcat PTO is hosting an Adult’s Only Valentine’s Day Ball here in Antlers! You must be 21 or over to enter, and must have your I.D. to enter as adult beverages will be served with dinner.
This is the time to break out your favorite dress, or that outfit that has lived in the back of your closet just waiting for the right time to be shown off, and enjoy dinner, dancing, drink and good food! An evening out is well deserved, and you can do that while also supporting our local youth with this fundraiser!
Dinner will be catered by The Lunch Lady, who will be offering different types of spaghetti and The Gather will be beautifully decorated for the occasion, and photo opportunities, by Krysten’s Custom Crafts. There will also be a DJ providing music for dancing.
Tickets are $30.00 per person at the door, or $25.00 per person pre-sale. For pre-ticket purchase please stop by Random Shenanigans located next door to the post office!