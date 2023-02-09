AA PTO Vday ball

What could be better than adults supporting their local youth? Adults supporting their local youth with an adult’s only night! This event will take place THIS Friday (February 10th) at The Gather Event Center, 216 N High Street, Antlers, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Bearcat PTO is hosting an Adult’s Only Valentine’s Day Ball here in Antlers! You must be 21 or over to enter, and must have your I.D. to enter as adult beverages will be served with dinner.

