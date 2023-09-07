AA police line tape

According to local reports, a Pushmataha County man was arrested in Antlers on Saturday after a thirty minute standoff with local law enforcement.

We are being told that a local resident had called 911 and reported a man trespassing around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, September 2, 2023. According to Pushmataha County Undersheriff Dustin Bray, the man was armed with multiple weapons.

