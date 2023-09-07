According to local reports, a Pushmataha County man was arrested in Antlers on Saturday after a thirty minute standoff with local law enforcement.
We are being told that a local resident had called 911 and reported a man trespassing around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, September 2, 2023. According to Pushmataha County Undersheriff Dustin Bray, the man was armed with multiple weapons.
Undersheriff Bray stated that the trespasser, Jody Scott, had pulled a gun on the homeowner. When deputies arrived, Scott started shooting.
Scott allegedly hit the deputy’s car four times, and the deputy shot back.
Undersheriff Bray continued to state that Scott then ran into the woods near Miller Jumbo Road, and multiple agencies arrived to help.
After a thirty minute standoff, Scott surrendered to the officers and deputies.
Scott has been booked into the Pushmataha County Jail with felony charges for pointing and shooting his firearm.