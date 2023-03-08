The Rattan Rams Varsity Basketball Team ended an impressive season with a record of 27-5 after falling out of the State Tournament in the semifinals. The Rams ended their season in the final four, with 96 teams in their class.
The Rams journey was an exciting one to watch. In District play, they beat Wright City in double overtime. The Rams later beat Red Oak and lost to Liberty in Regionals. In Area they had to win the next three games to get to State play. They successfully did so by beating Riverside, Riverfield and Allen and earned their ticket to the State Playoffs. At State they took the court against Okarche in the first round, and won. They lost against Okay in the semifinals.