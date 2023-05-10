The Rattan Rams win the Class A State Championship!!! The Rams took down Sterling in the final round of the State Championship with a score of 11-3!
Game Scores and highlights from games:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of The Antlers American every Thursday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on Antlers American
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months (Pushmataha, Atoka, Choctaw)
|$32.00
|for 365 days
|12 Months (Outside Pushmataha, Atoka, Choctaw)
|$38.00
|for 365 days
|12 Months (Outside Oklahoma)
|$42.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on The Antlers American.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$3.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$8.00
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$15.00
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$26.00
|for 364 days
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 5:13 pm
The Rattan Rams win the Class A State Championship!!! The Rams took down Sterling in the final round of the State Championship with a score of 11-3!
Game Scores and highlights from games:
Quarterfinals vs. Caddo: 13-1 --Jace May hit a 3 run home run and ended the game with 6 RBI's. Jace May, Dawson Addington, and Keller Shockey all had doubles in the same inning. Ben Ellis pitched a complete game for the Rams.
Semifinals vs Dewar: 14-4 --Logan Smith and James Childers hit back to back triples James Childers pitched a complete game for the Rams
Finals vs Sterling: 11-3 --Logan Smith hit a solo homerun in 2nd inning to tie it up and struck out the batter for the final out. Keegan Robertson pitched 3 and two-thirds innings and earned the win, Logan Smith with the save pitched 3 and a third inning.
The Seniors on the team have made it to the State Play-Offs every Fall and Spring except the Spring of Covid.
CONGRATULATIONS RAMS!!!!!!!!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.