Congratulations to the Rattan Rams as they head to the 2023 Spring Baseball State Tournament for Class A.
The 2023 Spring Baseball State Tournament will take place May 4 through May 6, 2023. The finals on Saturday will take place at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Admission prices for the tournament are $10.00 for adults and students. The only pass accepted for the state baseball tournament will be the OSSAA Complimentary Playoff Pass.
The Rams will face Caddo in the first round today, Thursday, May 4, at 11:00 a.m. at Edmond North High School ball field. The winner of that game will advance to play on Friday, May 5, at 11:00 a.m., also at the Edmond North High School ball field.