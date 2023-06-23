The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Marci Ann Weedon, age 46, of Rattan, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Do Bodily Harm in Indian Country.
The charges arose from investigations by the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On June 16, 2022, Weedon pleaded guilty to one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Do Bodily Harm in Indian Country. At the plea hearing, Weedon admitted that on November 11, 2020, she approached a woman in the parking lot of a bar in Antlers, Oklahoma, and stabbed her twice in the chest. According to investigators, witnesses reported that Weedon stated she thought the victim was someone else before fleeing the scene on foot. Pushmataha County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the incident apprehended and arrested Weedon a short distance from the crime scene.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted this case because the victim is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Pushmataha County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The Honorable Ronald A. White, Chief Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearings in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Weedon will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin D. Traster represented the United States.