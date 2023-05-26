Gertrude Bohanon is shown presenting the Push. Co. Retired Educator's Scholarship to Jenna M. Whitehead. Jenna is a Clayton senior. She will be attending East Central this fall, and majoring in Education.
Latest News
- Retired Educators present 2023 Scholarship
- Blue Ivy Boutique holds grand opening in Antlers
- Indian Taco Sale!
- Humphrey Town Hall to Discuss Wind Turbine Project
- LeFlore County trio helps Murray State College win first two national tourney games
- South teams win LeFlore County All-Star Basketball games in new Cameron gym
- Hall of Famer Jim Brown Passes Away
- Retired Supreme Court Justice helps get education bill passed
Popular Content
Articles
- South teams win LeFlore County All-Star Basketball games in new Cameron gym
- Kiamichi Mountains 2023 Bigfoot Conference slated this weekend in Talihina
- Red Oak's Hamilton makes baseball All-State; 12 others from area named All-Star by class
- Giving Grace Foundation helping women, their families in need
- Sports Maven: Looking at most efficient pitchers, high strikeout guys for 2023 season
- Poteau High School commencement set for May 19
- Hall of Famer Jim Brown Passes Away
- Eleven from area make slow-pitch All-State
- Oklahoma Broadband Tour makes stop Tuesday in Poteau
- 2023 baseball end-of-season records for LeFlore County area teams
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.