Sample Ballots are now available for the November 8, 2022 General Election. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Pushmataha County Election Board during normal business hours, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
County Election Board Secretary, Jo A Matthews, reminds voters that sample ballots are specific to each person.
“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballot available, it means you are not eligible to vote in the upcoming election. We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls.”
Matthews said sample ballots will be posted outside of every precinct polling place on Election Day, so voters can review them before casting their votes.
The Pushmataha County Election Board is located at 204 SW 4th Street in Antlers and is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 580-298-3292 or 580-326-1775.