AA 2022 sample ballot

Sample Ballots are now available for the November 8, 2022 General Election. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Pushmataha County Election Board during normal business hours, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

County Election Board Secretary, Jo A Matthews, reminds voters that sample ballots are specific to each person.

