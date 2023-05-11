The Second Saturday Society, a small business shopping movement working towards a community of togetherness, is hosting their first event this weekend! On Saturday, May 13th, at the Leopard Gypsy Co, The Carter Collective, and the Antlers Train Depot, pop up vendors will gather together to celebrate and support small businesses.
With amazing vendors, over $300 in door prizes, live music and more, The Carter Collective and Leopard Gypsy Co will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The Train Depot will have no set hours, but vendors need to make sure to get with City Hall and obtain their permits. All Small Business in Antlers are urged to open and stay open a little later on Saturday and to make a big scene to encourage people to stop and shop!
“Community Togetherness can be accomplished through well organized events and communication. We can not grow our businesses to ensure steady employment, tax revenue and community support through donation without the support of our citizens. Please join our Facebook page to keep up with the events which will be held every Second Saturday at the following locations - The Gypsy Leopard Co. The Carter Collective and The Antlers Train Depot.,” stated the Second Saturday Society.
Below are some of the confirmed vendors (and corresponding locations) for this Saturday’s event.
Leopard Gypsy Co: Smitty’s Freeze Dried Foods, Bell Horn Woodworkz and More, Healing Touch Holistic Massage of Antlers, and Vintage Roane Storefront.
Dakota Ragsdill preforming at the Leopard Gypsy Co.
The Carter Collective: 12th & Wallis, Wallflower Board & Box, and Simply Sparked Permanent Jewelry.
For more information, or to take part in these events, please contact the Second Saturday Society at (580) 271-2771 or by emailing secondsaturdaysociety@gmail.com.