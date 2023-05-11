AA Second Saturday Mothers Day

The Second Saturday Society, a small business shopping movement working towards a community of togetherness, is hosting their first event this weekend! On Saturday, May 13th, at the Leopard Gypsy Co, The Carter Collective, and the Antlers Train Depot, pop up vendors will gather together to celebrate and support small businesses.

With amazing vendors, over $300 in door prizes, live music and more, The Carter Collective and Leopard Gypsy Co will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The Train Depot will have no set hours, but vendors need to make sure to get with City Hall and obtain their permits. All Small Business in Antlers are urged to open and stay open a little later on Saturday and to make a big scene to encourage people to stop and shop!

