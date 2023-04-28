The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Department recently received funds from the Choctaw Nation Development Fund to use matching funds to purchase and install a security control locking system for the Pushmataha County Jail. The system will include a control system for 18 detention cell doors, two crash gate locks, two magnetic locks, two intercoms and controls for 18 light systems.
The estimated total cost for the project was quoted at $195,513.00. The requested amount from the Choctaw Nation Development Fund was $82,711.00, or 42% of the total project. The organization provided $112,802.00.