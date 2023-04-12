On July 1, 2023, crowns will be placed on the heads of Clayton Homecoming royalty at the conclusion of the Clayton Homecoming Pageant. We are looking for girls and boys ages 3-18 to run for Homecoming Queen, Princess and Prince! Prince and Princess ages 3-12 and Queen ages 13-18. The Pageant will be held on Main Street in Clayton during Homecoming weekend. Deadline to register is May 5, 2023. There is no cost to enter. Go by LUXE 31 Salon (436 US-271, Clayton) or get in touch with Autumn or Corey on Facebook, text or call them to get your kid signed up for Homecoming Royalty. For more information, please contact: Autumn Hairrell 918-465-7852, Corey Guffey 918-470-3894 or Andrea Davidson 580-982-6037
Latest News
- First annual 'Wi-Camp-A-Lotta' begins Thursday, ends Sunday
- USDA Rural Development awards $2 million Native American Set Aside Grant to Red Oak for better water infrastructure
- Area baseball district standings, playoff scenarios
- Sign Up For Clayton Homecoming Pageant
- LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament Day 2: Pocola barrels into championship game
- Pocola's Jones signs with NSU; Hollan signs with McPherson College for football
- Diamond rankings: Howe softball back in rankings, Pocola, RO softball still No. 1, Wister baseball maintains
- Family Fun Day at K River Campground
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament Day 2: Pocola barrels into championship game
- LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament Day 1: Pocola, Whitesboro advance to WBF
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: Wister Wildcats rally to reach tourney final
- Fort Smith's Phantom Project will benefit Poteau
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: Wister wins third straight championship
- 2023 LeFlore County Junior High Baseball Tournament
- Poteau mayor, council member, street commissioner voted back into office; Yochum wins school board seat; Wister Board of Trustees getting three new members
- Pocola gets top seed for LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament
- Poteau Schools hires new superintendent
- Baseball (A-B), slow-pitch district assignments: Cameron, Red Oak, BV get home districts for both
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.