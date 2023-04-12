On July 1, 2023, crowns will be placed on the heads of Clayton Homecoming royalty at the conclusion of the Clayton Homecoming Pageant. We are looking for girls and boys ages 3-18 to run for Homecoming Queen, Princess and Prince! Prince and Princess ages 3-12 and Queen ages 13-18. The Pageant will be held on Main Street in Clayton during Homecoming weekend. Deadline to register is May 5, 2023. There is no cost to enter. Go by LUXE 31 Salon (436 US-271, Clayton) or get in touch with Autumn or Corey on Facebook, text or call them to get your kid signed up for Homecoming Royalty. For more information, please contact:  Autumn Hairrell 918-465-7852, Corey Guffey 918-470-3894 or Andrea Davidson 580-982-6037

