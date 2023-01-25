AA 2023 MC6 Boys team

The 2023 MC6 Boy’s All Tournament Team were(L to R): MVP - Rustin Coffey (Valliant), Shuntavius Frost (Valliant), Case Carlisle (Valliant), Cale Clay (Rattan), Logan Smith (Rattan), Jace May (Rattan)and Kase Lindly. Winners of the MC6 Tournament were The Valliant Bulldogs.

