AA MC6 Girls

The MC6 Girl’s All Tournament Team were (L to R):MVP -Madison Carter (Wright City), Ali Gibson (Wright City), Braileigh Threadgill (Wright City), Makenna Buchanan (Valliant), Leah Daves (Valliant), Carli Leforce (Battiest), Aavri Noel (Antlers), Delaynie Ross (Rattan), Belicia Kaouk Smithville, Lizzi Polk (Smithville), and not pictured is Deann McGough (Haworth).Winners of the MC6 Tournament The Wright City Lady Jax.

Tags

