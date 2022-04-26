On April 23-24, the Pushmataha County Sportsman Club hosted the 51st Annual Big Bass Rodeo on Pine Creek Lake. Seventy-four boats with one hundred forty-eight anglers competed in the big bass tournament. Every contestant received a free cap with the Big Bass Rodeo logo on it, courtesy of Pruett’s Food and AmeriState Bank. The weather conditions were fair with high temps in the seventies, but anglers had to deal with very stiff breezes. The lake level was near normal, and fishing was good, with almost every angler weighing in a bass over the 16-inch minimum length for the tournament
Dakota Christian won the tournament with a bass that weighed 5.78 pounds. For his first-place finish, he received 25% of the entry fees plus an additional $300.00 from Hank’s in Rattan. Finishing in second place, with a bass weighing 5.00 pounds, was M.R. Murphy. In addition to his share of the entry fee money, he received 200.00 from Thomas Land Work, Judd Thomas owner. Third place was won by Monty Tollett with a bass weighing 4.97 pounds. Monty received an additional $100.00 from Mill’s Quick Lube and Wash in Antlers in addition to a share of the entry fees. Matthew Dial caught a 4.92-pound bass to take fourth place. Matthew received a share of the entry fees and an additional $100.00 from Southeast Oklahoma Land Company. Bradley Pierce finished fifth with a bass weighing 4.79 pounds and received a share of the entry fees. Each received a trophy, courtesy of FirstBank.
Also this year, prizes were awarded to anglers that were age twelve and under and to anglers age 13-15. Tadpole’s Marine in Hugo and Mead Oklahoma sponsored the youth division and awarded the winner in each division $200.00 for their big bass. The 12 and under division was won by M.R. Murphy with a bass of 5.00 pounds. M.R. received a plaque, courtesy of Kiamichi Kreations, and donated his prize money to the second place finisher, which was Kallen Hobbs. Racin Hilton won the 13-15 age division with a bass that weighed 4.52 pounds. Racin received a plaque and $200.00.
Tadpole’s Marine also awarded the angler that was closest to 4.00 pounds, without going over, a cash prize of $100.00. Jon Tucker won this prize with a bass that weighed 4.00 pounds. Southeast Oklahoma Land Company awarded $100.00 to the angler that caught a bass closest to 3 pounds, without going over. This was won by Josh Johnson with his bass of 3.00 pounds. After prizes had been awarded, a drawing was held for a Lew’s Tournament Speed Spool casting reel donated by Janoe’s Garage, Use Cars & MinnKota Service Center. Molly Murphy was the winner of the reel.
Anglers that placed sixth or lower were awarded prizes or gift certificates provided by area merchants. Businesses had donated prizes, gift cards or cash for prizes. Our local merchants were so generous that approximately fifty anglers were able to receive a prize. Those prizes included items such as rods, reels, lures, marine batteries and other items related to outdoor activities. The Pushmataha County Sportsman Club would like to say “Thank you” to all these merchants. Their support is what has kept this tournament going for fifty-one years.
Club members will hold a bass tournament on May 7, at McGee Creek Lake. Launch site will be Buster Hight landing. Fishing times will be from “safe light” to 3:30 p.m.