It was raining cats and dogs on Friday October 28 when the Antlers Bearcats played host to the Valliant Bulldogs in their last regular season home game. It was Senior Night and seniors from the football squad, cheerleading corps, band troupe and fall softball team were honored with their families before the game. The Pride of Antlers Bearcat band had planned to do their annual lights out show as well, but was canceled due to the weather.
After winning the toss, the Bearcats opted to receive, but a Bulldog onside kick was recovered by Valliant giving them the first possession. However, the Antlers defenders held the line only allowing a gain of five yards. For the rest of the first quarter, both teams’ defense held strong until a 38 yard run by Daniel Caldwell (#16) put the ball on the Bulldog one yard-line, where Reece Crowsey (#24) pushed home. Crowsey followed up with the two-point conversion and with 21 seconds left in the first, Antlers led 8-0.
Again, defenders forced punts, but Valliant was able to add six at the 6:48 mark with a drive that started on the Antlers 15. The second quarter ended with the score 8-6, Bearcats.
The weather and slick conditions plagued both teams throughout the third quarter, but Valliant was able to add 6 with a 55-yard pass/run two minutes into the fourth. Their two-point was good and the score stood 8-14. Once again, defenders slugged it out, until the Bearcats stopped the Bulldogs on the Antlers 9. However, incomplete passes by the Bearcats allowed a turnover on downs giving Valliant great field position. With 28 seconds left in the ball game, the Bulldogs were able to score from the Antlers 4 and add two. Final score 8-22, Valliant.
Offense leaders: Kooper Johnson (#14) completed 6 of 23 for 47 yards and rushed for 38; Daniel Caldwell rushed for 45 yards; Kreed Jones (#19) received 23 yards.
Defense leaders: Reece Crowsey (#24) made 11 tackles, Dakota Williams (#13) made 10 including 2 TFLs; Chance Marris (#79) made 10 tackles and 1 TFL; Timmy Paredes (#4) made 10 tackles and 1 TFL.
Senior Football players honored were Zander Reinhart (#3), Timmy Paredes (#4), Brady Janoe (#10), Dakota Williams (#13), Kreed Jones (#19) and Janson Riemenschneider (#72).
Next up, the Bearcats travel to Heavener to take on the Wolves in their last game of the 2022 season on Friday November 3 with kickoff at 7:00pm. GO BEARCATS!!!