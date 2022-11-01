AA Bearcats vs Valliant

It was raining cats and dogs on Friday October 28 when the Antlers Bearcats played host to the Valliant Bulldogs in their last regular season home game. It was Senior Night and seniors from the football squad, cheerleading corps, band troupe and fall softball team were honored with their families before the game. The Pride of Antlers Bearcat band had planned to do their annual lights out show as well, but was canceled due to the weather.

After winning the toss, the Bearcats opted to receive, but a Bulldog onside kick was recovered by Valliant giving them the first possession. However, the Antlers defenders held the line only allowing a gain of five yards. For the rest of the first quarter, both teams’ defense held strong until a 38 yard run by Daniel Caldwell (#16) put the ball on the Bulldog one yard-line, where Reece Crowsey (#24) pushed home. Crowsey followed up with the two-point conversion and with 21 seconds left in the first, Antlers led 8-0.

