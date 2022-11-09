When the outcome of a ballgame is decided in the last six seconds, you know it’s a nail biter, and it certainly was when the Antlers Bearcats traveled to Heavener to take on the Wolves in their last game of the 2022 season. Due to ominous weather forecasts, the game was moved up from Friday to Thursday night, but that did not stop enthusiastic Bearcat fans from making the drive and filling the stands for a really great final contest.
The Bearcats received the opening kickoff, but had to punt. The Wolves took advantage and scored with a drive starting from their own 20, leading 0-7. Antlers quickly retaliated with a 41-yard run by Daniel Caldwell (#16) who also added two, giving Antlers the lead 8-7. Again, Heavener scored adding 7, ending the first quarter 8-14, with Antlers on Heavener’s 5.
Caldwell dashed home on the first play of the second, but Kooper Johnson (#14) could not add two and the score was tied 14-14. This time, the Bearcats forced the Wolves to punt. Runs by Caldwell and Bubba Watson (#15) put the ball on Heavener’s 36, where a Johnson pass connected with Timmy Paredes (#4) who took it to the end zone. Caldwell ran for two and Bearcats led 22-14 with 7:12 left in the first half.
The Wolves slugged their way down to the Bearcat two where they added six and a successful kick had the score at 22-21. But it was déjà vu all over again with a Johnson hitting Paredes from the Wolves 27. Watson’s two-point attempt failed and the second quarter ended with Antlers leading 28-21.
Heavener took the kickoff in the third and added 7 in their first possession. But the Bearcats quickly retaliated with a 53-yard breakaway by Caldwell who also dashed in for two bringing the lead 36-28 with 5:04 left in the third. The next two minutes saw the Wolves scoring twice, the second time from a fumble recovery on their own 49, giving them a 36-42 lead. Using the remainder of the third, Antlers marched down the field with Watson and Caldwell rushes. The fourth quarter began with the Bearcats on the Wolves four, where Dakota Williams (#13) tied the score 42-42.
Bearcat defense forced the Wolves to punt and once again, Watson and Caldwell pushed to Heavener’s four. Caldwell added six and Watson topped it off with two. Antlers led 50-42 with 1:12 left in the fourth. Heavener pushed back and was able to get to the Antlers 12 and score with 6 seconds left in the game, making the score 50-48. They went for two but Bearcat defenders held strong. Antlers wins 50-48.
Leading offense: Kooper Johnson completed 4 of 7 for 100 yards and rushed for 53; Daniel Caldwell ran for 170 yards and returned 43; Bubba Watson rushed for 55; Dakota Williams received 21 yards and rushed for 28.
Leading defense: Grant Armstrong (#30) had 17 tackles; Chandler Joslin had 12; Conner Owens (#6) had 11 and 1 TFL.