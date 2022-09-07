It was a tough night to be a Bearcat where experience prevailed over youth. On Friday September 2nd, the Antlers Bearcat football team traveled to Okmulgee to take on the Bulldogs. In their first possession, the Bearcats were forced to punt, but that was recovered by Timmy Paredes (#4) who got the ball to the Bulldog 30. From there, QB Kooper Johnson marched his team to the 6 yard line where Bubba Watson (#15) scored first blood. The Johnson/Watson pass failed and Antlers was on the board 6-0.
Antlers defense was able to keep Okmulgee in their own territory forcing a turnover. But the Bearcat success was stopped by a Bulldog interception. Okmulgee began working up the field and the first quarter ended with the score 6-0, Antlers. On the Bearcat 22, a Bulldog fumble was picked up by Reece Crowsey (#24) who ran 78 yards to add another 6 to the score. Johnson hit Daniel Caldwell (#16) in the end zone and Bearcats led 14-0 with 9:20 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs quickly retaliated adding 8 on their next possession and the first half ended 14-8, Antlers.
The second half began with Okmulgee tying the score on their first possession and the difference between experience and youth began showing. With more than twice the upper classmen on their team, the Bulldogs took control of the game forcing Antlers to short yard gains. The Bearcats were able to score again with a short run by Johnson, but his pass to Dakota Williams (#13) failed and Antlers lead 20-14.
The lead was short-lived as Okmulgee returned the Kickoff 81 yards to score and then added another two, taking the lead 22-20 at the end of the third.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs took advantage of an interception and added 8 more with 1:45 left in the game. Final score 30-20, Okmulgee.
Leading offense: Kooper Johnson completed 14 of 22 for 86 yards and ran for 26 yards. Bubba Watson rushed 29 yards and Reece Crowsey rushed for 15. Ben Copeland (#1) received 24 yards, Timmy Paredes 18 yards and Chandler Joslin (#40) received 18.
Leading defense: Reece Crowsey had 12 tackles and 1 TFL. Timmy Paredes had 9 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 interception. Dakota Williams had 9 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 sack.
Next up, Antlers travels to Coalgate to take on the Wildcats September 9 at 7:30pm.