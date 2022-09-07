AA Bearcats 36

It was a tough night to be a Bearcat where experience prevailed over youth. On Friday September 2nd, the Antlers Bearcat football team traveled to Okmulgee to take on the Bulldogs. In their first possession, the Bearcats were forced to punt, but that was recovered by Timmy Paredes (#4) who got the ball to the Bulldog 30. From there, QB Kooper Johnson marched his team to the 6 yard line where Bubba Watson (#15) scored first blood. The Johnson/Watson pass failed and Antlers was on the board 6-0.

Antlers defense was able to keep Okmulgee in their own territory forcing a turnover. But the Bearcat success was stopped by a Bulldog interception. Okmulgee began working up the field and the first quarter ended with the score 6-0, Antlers. On the Bearcat 22, a Bulldog fumble was picked up by Reece Crowsey (#24) who ran 78 yards to add another 6 to the score. Johnson hit Daniel Caldwell (#16) in the end zone and Bearcats led 14-0 with 9:20 left in the first half.

Tags

Recommended for you