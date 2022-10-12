It was a bad moon rising on Friday, October 7 when the Antlers Bearcats hosted the Hugo Buffaloes in the annual Black and Blue Bowl. Hugo’s first possession was stymied by a fumble on the Antlers 6 yard line, caused by Daniel Caldwell (#16) and recovered by Chase Masters (#44), but the Bearcats could not make yards and had to punt. The Buffaloes then took command scoring three time each in the first and second quarter. Antlers only score in the first half was a 68 yard kickoff return by Micah Parkins (#2).
The second half proved no better for the Bearcats with the Buffaloes racking up 19 more points in the third, including two back-to-back interceptions by Hugo, resulting in TD’s. Finally, with less than two minutes left in the game, Antlers was able to add another six with a one-yard dash by Dakota Williams (#13). The final score 12-59, and Hugo took the Black and Blue Bowl trophy home.