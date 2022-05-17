AA Youth Fishing Tournament

Most of the youth anglers with their prizes and plaques.

On Saturday, May 14, members of the Pushmataha County Sportsman Club held their annual free youth fishing tournament.  The tournament was held at McGee Creek Lake.  Thirty-five young anglers competed in the event.  The young anglers enjoyed nice weather, although it did get pretty warm, and most were able to catch a few fish, with perch being the most common catch of the day.  

Benton Rector was the first-place winner.  Benton had a stringer weight of 8.15 pounds.  Jaylee Jones finished in second place with a stringer weight of 7.95 pounds.  Jaylee also caught a catfish that weighed 7.95 pounds to win the plaque for the biggest fish caught during the tournament.  Gary Dunham caught the third-place stringer.  It weighed 5.08 pounds. These young anglers each received a plaque and a prize.  All of the other contestants also received a prize, regardless of whether they caught a fish or not.  The young anglers were allowed to fish with live bait or artificial lures. They could also fish from a boat or from the shore.  After the tournament was over, all that attended, along with their parents, were treated to a hotdog cookout with all the trimmings and soft drinks. Approximately fifty-five adults and children were served.  

The club’s next event will be a bass tournament on Hugo Lake.  It will be held on Saturday, May 21.  Fishing will begin at “safe light” or as soon as everyone is unloaded, and will end at 3:30 p.m.  The tournament will launch from the Frazier Creek boat ramp, and you must be a member to compete.  

