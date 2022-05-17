On Saturday, May 14, members of the Pushmataha County Sportsman Club held their annual free youth fishing tournament. The tournament was held at McGee Creek Lake. Thirty-five young anglers competed in the event. The young anglers enjoyed nice weather, although it did get pretty warm, and most were able to catch a few fish, with perch being the most common catch of the day.
Benton Rector was the first-place winner. Benton had a stringer weight of 8.15 pounds. Jaylee Jones finished in second place with a stringer weight of 7.95 pounds. Jaylee also caught a catfish that weighed 7.95 pounds to win the plaque for the biggest fish caught during the tournament. Gary Dunham caught the third-place stringer. It weighed 5.08 pounds. These young anglers each received a plaque and a prize. All of the other contestants also received a prize, regardless of whether they caught a fish or not. The young anglers were allowed to fish with live bait or artificial lures. They could also fish from a boat or from the shore. After the tournament was over, all that attended, along with their parents, were treated to a hotdog cookout with all the trimmings and soft drinks. Approximately fifty-five adults and children were served.
The club’s next event will be a bass tournament on Hugo Lake. It will be held on Saturday, May 21. Fishing will begin at “safe light” or as soon as everyone is unloaded, and will end at 3:30 p.m. The tournament will launch from the Frazier Creek boat ramp, and you must be a member to compete.