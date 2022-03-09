L to R: Raekyn Miller, Hallie Sims, Averie Mitchell, Ma'Niya Woodall, Jentri Revera, and Ava Box.
The Hugo Gymnastics Girls Competitive Team, coached by Amanda Siniga,
has competed all around Oklahoma this season. They have won medals in
every event with multiple girls taking home gold in all around.
With two meets remaining, they are preparing for the State
Competition at Dynamo in Oklahoma City.
Keep up with all of their progress, classes and competitions by
following Hugo Gymnastics & More on facebook.