AA JR Lady Cats MC6

The Antlers Middle School Junior Lady Cats won the consolation trophy in last weeks MC-6 JH Tournament held in Smithville. Team members include (left to right): Lauren Burrage, Sadie Hill, Jaxsyn Reaves, Coach Jake Mattingly, Karlee Callahan, Kinlee Carriger, Brealee King, Camden Mack, and Aidyn Bouffleur.

