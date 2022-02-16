The Rattan Rams were recently named District Champions. Congratulations Rams! The Rams support staff include Coach Michael Clay, Assistant Coach Melanie Burgess, Managers Courtney Reese, Cailin Jamison, and Cassidy Mack.
