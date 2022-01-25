Rattan Rams MC6 Champs

The Rattan Rams were recently named the 2022 MC-6 Tournament Champions. Team Members included: Left to right: (front row) Grady Grimmett, James Childers, Aidan Haddox, Keller Shockey, and Guillermo Gallegos. (Back row) Coach Michael Clay, Luke Clay, Keegan Robertson, Jace May, Cale Clay, Logan Smith, Dawson Addington, Davin Parsons, and Coleman Ray.   Rattan Rams making the all - tournament team at the MC-6 were: Cale Clay, Logan Smith (MVP), and James Childers.

