The Rattan Rams were recently named the 2022 MC-6 Tournament Champions. Team Members included: Left to right: (front row) Grady Grimmett, James Childers, Aidan Haddox, Keller Shockey, and Guillermo Gallegos. (Back row) Coach Michael Clay, Luke Clay, Keegan Robertson, Jace May, Cale Clay, Logan Smith, Dawson Addington, Davin Parsons, and Coleman Ray. Rattan Rams making the all - tournament team at the MC-6 were: Cale Clay, Logan Smith (MVP), and James Childers.
Latest News
- Antlers Public Library Receives REAP Grant
- Antlers Elementary First Semester Honor Roll
- Bearcats Named to All-Tournament Team
- Choctaw Casino to Host Job Fair
- Rattan Rams Named MC6 Champions
- Father-son Odom duo named football All-State
- Bokoshe man loses life in Monday accident at Big Cedar
- LeFlore County Museum has special Smithsonian exhibit on display
Popular Content
Articles
- Spiro boys shut down Panama, Pocola outduels Howe to face off in LeFlore County Tournament final
- LeFlore County Tournament Day 3 scores, upcoming schedule
- LeFlore County HS basketball tournament Day 2 scores, upcoming schedule
- LeFlore County tournament Day 5: Howe, Pocola win big to reach girls final; Talihina takes consolation finals
- Howe, Pocola girls are No. 1-2 in new basketball ranking after epic LCT final
- Pocola sweeps LeFlore County Basketball titles
- LeFlore County HS basketball tournament Day 1 scores, upcoming schedule
- January LeFlore County sports calendar
- LCT JH Basketball Day 3 scores: No. 9 Lions make final vs. Wolves; Fanshawe vs. Panama girls in final
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Day 2 scores
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.