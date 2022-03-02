Madison Roe, Soph. at Moyers Public School, competed at the 2nd OSSAA OKLAHOMA GIRLS HS WRESTLING over the weekend.
Madison entered the tournament the #1 Seed out of the eastern conference. Madison lost her first round to Sulphur’s Daityn Webb by a razor thin 2-1 decision. Madison would later pin her way through the backside and face Daityn Webb again for 3rd Place. This time Madison would come-out on top with a 2-1 decision to become Moyers / Wilburton first state placer.
Madison finished her Inaugural High School Season 29-3