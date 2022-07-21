Top 50 high school baseball players from Native American communities across the country will participate in pro-style workout and showcase game
The Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation hosted the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, July 16-17, 2022. The top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent from around the country participated in a pro-style workout on Saturday, July 16 and a showcase game on Sunday, July 17.
Rattan Ram, Logan Smith, was one of the chosen to participate in this once in a lifetime experience. Logan is the son of Candie Crawford Smith and Richard Smith.
The Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase highlighted Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. Scouts from the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University were in attendance.