AA Smith Logan

           Top 50 high school baseball players from Native American communities across the country will participate in pro-style workout and showcase game

          The Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation hosted the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, July 16-17, 2022. The top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent from around the country participated in a pro-style workout on Saturday, July 16 and a showcase game on Sunday, July 17.

