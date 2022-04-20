Last Saturday, April 16, was the opening day for the regular spring turkey hunting season in all of Oklahoma. The season will close May 16.
A new bag limit is in effect this spring, allowing each hunter to harvest one tom only.
Turkey populations have declined the past several years in western Oklahoma, and biologists have cited unfavorable weather conditions as part of the reason. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has begun a multi-million-dollar research project to examine what might be causing declines in turkey populations.
By delaying the opening of turkey season for the bulk of the state, wildlife biologists are hoping that less disturbance in the woods in early April will allow better nesting conditions and hopefully increase nesting success.
Finally, hunters who normally plan to hunt in the western and southwestern parts of the state might wish to consider going to other regions where turkey numbers have declined less.
Turkey season will occur as usual on private lands, ODWC-owned and -managed areas, and Oklahoma Land Access Program lands. However, hunters need to make themselves aware of any public land restrictions listed under the Special Area Regulations section in the Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations.
Here are some current insights for turkey hunters this spring for the Southeast Region.
SOUTHEAST REGION
Report by Clinton Phipps III, Wildlife Technician
Current gobbler activity: Gobblers are still grouped up with hens, as many scouting hunters and OWDC wildlife professionals have observed on several of the WMAs throughout the Southeast Region. Gobbling activity has been fair and hopefully will get better in the coming weeks as the hens begin to return to nests to sit and incubate their eggs.
Condition of habitat: Habitat is in good condition with several prescribed burns having been conducted in January and February, which should increase the food availability in spring and summer months. Nesting habitat is in good shape on many of the WMAs where prescribed burns have not been conducted in the past one to three years, leaving much of the warm-season native grasses for nesting cover.
Reports from landowners or scouting hunters: Many scouting hunters and ODWC personnel have heard fair gobbling activity and have observed gobblers strutting with hens on roadsides and in openings.
WMA best bets: Pushmataha and James Collins WMAs have a fair population of gobblers that should be considered if one is planning a hunt in the southeast region.
Tips for success: Patience and persistence are keys in hunting the eastern wild turkey, especially in areas where the population has seen a decline like much of the Southeast Region has seen in the past decade. Don't give up, because things can change for the better at any moment.
Mistakes to avoid: Leaving too early is a common mistake turkey hunters make when they are not hearing turkeys on the roost. Stick around your hunting area and trust your scouting. Just because you don't hear the bird early in the morning on the roost doesn't mean it isn't there. It may take a couple of hours for gobbling to start, especially when the weather hasn't been cooperating.
Opening-day expectations: The turkey population has been down in recent years, but there are still a fair number to be had on opening morning. Opening day is an exciting time of year, so many hunters may be seen in the woods.
For complete regulations including requirements for field tagging and E-Check and license requirements, consult the current Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations found online at wildlifedepartment.com, on the Go Outdoors Oklahoma free mobile app for Apple or Android devices, or in print across the state wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Get your turkey licenses online at GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com.