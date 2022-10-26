When the number 1 team in the District comes to town, you can expect a tough night and Friday, October 21, was a tough night for the Antlers Bearcats when they played host to the Idabel Warriors. It was Pink Week with the color throughout the stands and the opening ceremonies included Cancer Survivors, Patti Hatcher and Shawna Bingham as honorary captains. The Pride of Antlers Bearcat Band were festooned in pink and wore pink sashes to honor and memorialize cancer victims.
The Warriors quickly showed their dominance and led 0-48 at the half with the Bearcats unable to get out of their own territory. Idabel added another 6 in their first possession of the third, with score now 0-54. But a Warrior bad snap and fumble had the ball in the end zone where senior Dakota Williams (#13) recovered and gave the Bearcats 6 points. Kooper Johnson (#14) connected with Raycton Low (#25) for two and the score stood 8-54.