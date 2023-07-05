The Second Saturday Society invites you to join them for a Summer of Sales on July 8th. This shop local monthly event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and the Second Saturday Society is encouraging a city-wide yard sale and vendors to join in the day! Don’t miss out on this amazing summer sale before school starts! Get out and support your local mom and pop stores before heading elsewhere for your school needs.
This summer sale event will have 25-50% off racks at various stores around town, vendors set up on High Street, Main and the Train Depot in Antlers and yard sales. Please make sure to ask permission before setting up in private lots. Stores participating include (but aren’t limited to) Sharpe’s Dept Store, The Blue Ivy, Leopard Gypsy and the Sugar Shack, The Carter Collective, Someday Antiques and Next Level Beauty.