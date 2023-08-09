A healthcare working at Pushmataha County Hospital in Antlers was allegedly taken by an unknown male last week while working at her desk.
According to security footage, on Thursday, August 3, 2023, a figure burst through the doors at the hospital, while pulling his sweatshirt in front of his face, and grabbed the hospital worker. The male suspect then led her back across the room and through the doors. The hospital worker appears to grab onto the wall, and the video shows the male yanking her forward.