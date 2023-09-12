AA Accident Graphic

A personal injury collision occurred on September 2, 2023, at approximately 7:22 p.m. on OK-2 and County Road 1640 approximately 5 miles North of Clayton in Pushmataha County.

A 2004 Honda Motorcycle, driven by Deondre Sims, 26 of Clayton, was southbound on OK-2, when he over-corrected and ran off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle came to rest on it’s side.

