A personal injury collision occurred on September 2, 2023, at approximately 7:22 p.m. on OK-2 and County Road 1640 approximately 5 miles North of Clayton in Pushmataha County.
A 2004 Honda Motorcycle, driven by Deondre Sims, 26 of Clayton, was southbound on OK-2, when he over-corrected and ran off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle came to rest on it’s side.
Sims was transported by air to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with arm, leg, and head injuries. He was admitted in stable condition.
According to the report, there was an odor of alcohol on his person and the cause of the collision is suspicion of a DUI.
This collision was investigated by Trooper Seth Leyba #532 of the Pushmataha County detachment of Troop E. He was assisted by Trooper Jay Reich #839 of Marine Enforcement Division, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, Clayton Volunteer FD, and Antlers EMS.
This report is based upon the trooper’s investigation of this collision. It may contain the opinion of the trooper.