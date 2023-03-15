The 2nd Annual Don Baskin Classic Team Bass Tournament is just around the corner!
On Saturday, April 1, 2023, anglers will gather at the Buster Hights Ramp on McGee Creek Lake to take part in this fun event. The tournament runs from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Entry fee is $50 per boat plus $1 membership per angler. If paying with check, please make your payment by Monday, March 27th. If not, cash is accepted at the ramp.
Payout will be for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Big Bass. Trophies will be given for 1st Place and Big Bass. Payout will be determined by number of entries.
Rules and Regulations: Max of two anglers per boat; artificial lures only; no trolling; all fish must be caught from McGee Creek Lake; only largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass will be weighed; no dead fish will be weighed; life jackets are required when boat is on plane; boats must be inside buoy at Buster Hights Boat Ramp and ceased fishing by 3 p.m.; Late penalty – one pound per minute until 15 minutes then disqualified; all state and federal rules apply; tournament exemption # will be received at check in; and there will be a 5 fish stringer.
For more information about the tournament, please call 580-271-0327.