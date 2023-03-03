AA Circus

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Pushmataha County Chamber of Commerce, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Antlers on Friday, March 17th with two show times, 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Circus will set up at the Pushmataha County Fairgrounds in Antlers, located on HWY 271 South.

C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 37 years. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top; Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids; and most recently on OETA’s Big Top Town.

