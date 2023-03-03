Thanks to the sponsorship of the Pushmataha County Chamber of Commerce, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Antlers on Friday, March 17th with two show times, 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Circus will set up at the Pushmataha County Fairgrounds in Antlers, located on HWY 271 South.
C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 37 years. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top; Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids; and most recently on OETA’s Big Top Town.
This year, they are excited to bring you their brand new 2023 performance featuring Big Cats, presented by Trey Key, their Aerialist Extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny, and everyone’s favorite Circus Clown Leo Action.
The Circus Day Schedule kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with the Tent Raising and Tour. Everyone is invited to watch the Big Top rise! You’ll also get a chance to tour the grounds, learn all about life on the road, see their beautiful animals and learn about their care and get a behind-the-scenes look at their show!
At 4:00 p.m. Midway Opens. Pony Rides, Moon Bounce, Giant Slide, Face Painting, Concession Stand and the Box Office Opens up for some extra fun!
Get ready for an amazing show the whole family will love! Show times are 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Each show last about 90 minutes!
Advance Tickets can be purchased BEFORE Circus Day at the following locations: Pruett’s Food, Sharpe’s Dept Store, The Wildlife Heritage Center Museum, Miller Insurance and the Pushmataha County Chamber of Commerce Office. A higher percentage of advance tickets goes back to the Chamber, meaning more money back into the community. You’ll also save money and can skip the lines at the box office. Advance ticket prices are $13.00 for Adults, and $8 for Children (2-12) and Seniors (65+).
Box Office tickets go on sale at the Circus grounds starting one hour before each show. Box Office prices are $16.00 for Adults, and $9.00 for Children (2-12) and Seniors (65+).
To find out more about this year’s show, find them online, visit their social media, call or email! Website:cmcircus.com; Facebook: Culpepper & Merriweather Circus; Instagram: @cmcircus; E-mail: cmcircus@gmail.com; Phone” 580-326-8833.