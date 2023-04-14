Debra Coleman, an Antlers TOPS 508 member, reached her weight goal. She was presented a certificate, banner, yellow rose, and a KOPS (Keeping off pounds successfully) charm. She worked diligently following the TOPS plan for weight loss. If she maintains her weight goal she will be celebrated at the State Convention next year.
