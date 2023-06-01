Photos Provided by Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
TVSHKA HOMMA, Okla. - An estimated 700 people participated in the Trail of Tears Memorial Walk on May 20 at the historic Choctaw Capitol Grounds at Tvshka Homma. The symbolic 2.5-mile walk marked the 192nd anniversary of the first Choctaws who came from their ancestral lands in Mississippi and Alabama to their new home in Indian Territory. The walk began in the Living Village where an opening ceremony included The Lord’s Prayer in sign language by Choctaw Royalty and recognition of the 25th anniversary of the Choctaw Honor Guard.
The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 212,000 tribal members and 12,000-plus associates. This ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.