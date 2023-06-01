AA 2023 Tail of Tears

Photos Provided by Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

TVSHKA HOMMA, Okla. - An estimated 700 people participated in the Trail of Tears Memorial Walk on May 20 at the historic Choctaw Capitol Grounds at Tvshka Homma. The symbolic 2.5-mile walk marked the 192nd anniversary of the first Choctaws who came from their ancestral lands in Mississippi and Alabama to their new home in Indian Territory. The walk began in the Living Village where an opening ceremony included The Lord’s Prayer in sign language by Choctaw Royalty and recognition of the 25th anniversary of the Choctaw Honor Guard.

