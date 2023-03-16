AA Big Top

The Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus’s Skeeter the Clown invites you to the free big top tour at the Antlers Fairgrounds this Friday, March 17th at 9:30am.  At this time you will be able to watch the raising of the tent and get up close and personal with the animals that will be in the show. 

The tour offers fun information about the animals’ routine and about the circus’s daily operations.  They welcome large groups to attend the tours, including day cares and elderly care facilities.  If you would like to come with a group, please contact the Circus beforehand at 580-326-8833. 

