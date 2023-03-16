The Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus’s Skeeter the Clown invites you to the free big top tour at the Antlers Fairgrounds this Friday, March 17th at 9:30am. At this time you will be able to watch the raising of the tent and get up close and personal with the animals that will be in the show.
The tour offers fun information about the animals’ routine and about the circus’s daily operations. They welcome large groups to attend the tours, including day cares and elderly care facilities. If you would like to come with a group, please contact the Circus beforehand at 580-326-8833.
Starting an hour before the 5pm show they offer bouncy houses, a 22ft slide, pony rides, face painting and a concession stand. The Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus is the 20thand last circus to call Hugo it’s home. Come out and be a part of living history in your own backyard.
Thanks to the sponsorship of the Pushmataha County Chamber of Commerce, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be in Antlers on Friday, March 17th with two show times, 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Circus will set up at the Pushmataha County Fairgrounds in Antlers, located on HWY 271 South.
C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 37 years. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top; Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids; and most recently on OETA’s Big Top Town.
This year, they are excited to bring you their brand new 2023 performance featuring Big Cats, presented by Trey Key, their Aerialist Extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny, and everyone’s favorite Circus Clown Leo Action.
At 4:00 p.m. Midway Opens. Pony Rides, Moon Bounce, Giant Slide, Face Painting, Concession Stand and the Box Office Opens up for some extra fun!
Get ready for an amazing show the whole family will love! Show times are 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Each show last about 90 minutes!
Box Office tickets go on sale at the Circus grounds starting one hour before each show. Box Office prices are $16.00 for Adults, and $9.00 for Children (2-12) and Seniors (65+).
To find out more about this year’s show, find them online, visit their social media, call or email! Website:cmcircus.com; Facebook: Culpepper & Merriweather Circus; Instagram: @cmcircus; E-mail: cmcircus@gmail.com; Phone” 580-326-8833.