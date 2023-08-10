AA Wildlife Commission of Year Honor Goes to Oklahoma

Accepting WAFWA's Commission of the Year Award are, from left, Wildlife Commission Vice Chairman James V. Barwick, Commission Chairman Leigh Gaddis, and ODWC Director J.D. Strong.

 PROVIDED

Oklahoma’s Wildlife Conservation Commission was recognized as the Wildlife Commission of the Year for 2023 at the summer meeting of the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (WAFWA).

The honor is presented each year to the commission or board that made a significant contribution to the management, protection or enhancement of fish and wildlife resources within the past five years. It is meant to show appreciation for the work that commissioners do day in and day out to support the conservation mission of the wildlife agencies they oversee.

Tags

Recommended for you