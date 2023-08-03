The annual All-State Football game came down to the wire Friday at Oklahoma Baptist University’s Crain Family Stadium.
A tight battle throughout, the West got the ball deep in East territory and needed a clutch pay to come away with the win.
The annual All-State Football game came down to the wire Friday at Oklahoma Baptist University's Crain Family Stadium.
A tight battle throughout, the West got the ball deep in East territory and needed a clutch pay to come away with the win.
The quarterback for the West ran for a touchdown with 1:17 remaining as the West went on to beat the East 15-14.
The stands were packed, and fans got to see a tightly-contested showdown that featured some of the state’s top players over the past few years.
Congratulations to Dakota Williams, Antlers, on being selected to represent the East in the 2023 2A All Star game as a tight end.
