Whitesboro sweeps triads
Whitesboro (12-1) swept a home triad with Webbers Falls and Wilburton on Thursday.
First, Madison Grogan pitched a two-hitter in a 3-0 win against Webbers Falls. She had nine strikeouts and a walk, landing 62 of her 80 pitches (77.5 percent) for strikes.
Kinley Barron hit a two-run home run, and Grogan doubled and scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning. Addi Wright went 2-for-3.
Later, Grogan and Austyn Wright combined on a one-hitter in a 5-1 win against Wilburton. Wright allowed a hit and four walks while striking out nine of the 18 batters she faced. Grogan struck out eight of the nine batters she faced in three perfect relief innings.
At the plate, Wright had a hit, a walk and two RBIs.
Grogan walked twice.
On Friday, Whitesboro won 9-0 against Cameron and 13-0 against LeFlore at LeFlore. Austyn Wright and Madison Grogan combined on a two-hitter against LeFlore. Grogan struck out eight of the 12 batters she faced. Kayleigh Walker went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Addi Wright was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Addi and Austyn Wright combined on a no-hitter of Cameron with Addi allowing a walk in three innings and Austyn allowing a walk the the fourth.
Austyn Wright went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Addi Wright had a double and a home run.
Also, in the triad at LeFlore, LeFlore beat Cameron 7-4. Alyssa Waits threw eight strikeouts and allowed only one hit in five innings.
Jenna Woodall went 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Howe sweeps Hulbert, takes critical loss to Oktaha
Against Oktaha on Friday, Howe took a critical 7-5 District 2A-6 loss.
Oktaha has a three-run first inning. Howe roared through a five-run fourth. Abby Huie hit a run-scoring single. Kaelbi Duvall knocked a three-run home run over the right-field wall. Joz Johnson scored from first base on an errant pickoff throw.
Oktaha scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh, capitalizing on errors.
Kalan Nye threw six strikeouts.
Huie, Duvall, Maddy Nobles and Ashlynn Dalton each had two hits.
The loss puts Howe (19-11, 10-3 District 2A-6) two games behind Pocola (20-3, 9-1 District 2A-6) in the loss column with Howe having one district game remaining and Pocola having four left.
Howe swept a home district doubleheader against Hulbert on Thursday.
Howe won the first game 11-0 in four innings, scoring 10 runs in the first inning.
Karsyn Nye hit an inside-the-park home run in the second inning.
Kalan and Karsyn Nye, Johnson, Huie Gracie Lute and each reached base twice. Maddy Nobles allowed a hit and threw seven strikeouts.
Howe took the second game 13-1 in three innings.
Kaelbi Duvall allowed a hit and threw three strikeouts. Lute hit a two-run double in a four-run first inning and produced another one in a nine-run second inning.
Johnson and Huie reached base three times. Huie doubled twice and drove in a run. Karsyn Nye and Joanna Lloyd both reached base twice.
Wister blanks Battiest
Wister’s pitchers held Battiest to only one hit in a 10-0 five-inning road win.
Kaylea Underwood pitched three hitless innings as the starter, striking out six batters and walking two.
Kinley Branscum tripled twice and had three RBIs.
Jordan Makovy had a hit and two RBIs. Kourtney Donaho tripled and drove in a run.
Heavener blanks LeFlore
Heavener (15-5) won 9-0 at LeFlore (11-10) in five innings on Thursday. Kinley Brand allowed four hits and a walk while striking out 11 batters. Bryley Huckaby went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Cayleigh McGee walked twice.
Cameron beats Arkoma
Cameron won 22-4 at Arkoma on Thursday.
BV sweeps Varnum triad
Buffalo Valley (19-5), which is ranked sixth in Class B, won both games in Varnum on Thursday.
First, BV beat Earlsboro 22-0 in three innings. Courtney Grey pitched a no-hitter, allowing a walk and striking out eight of the 10 batters she faced. At the plate, she had a double, two walks and three RBIs. Khloe Haile doubled twice, walked twice and had five RBIs.
Later, BV beat Varnum 6-3 in five innings. Grey and Sis Griggs both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Haile struck out seven batters.
On Friday, BV lost 5-4 to Turner. Grey went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Haile had five strikeouts in three innings as the starter.
McCurtain downs Quinton
Brooklyn Vails went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk and five RBIs in McCurtain’s 17-7 win at Quinton on Thursday.