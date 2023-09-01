Pocola and Arkoma got their first wins of the football season. The Mustangs romped through the opener on the road, and Pocola got right at home.
Here are the Friday night scores.
Pocola 42, Hackett 26
Pocola (1-1) trailed 13-0 early before taking a 20-13 lead and entering halftime tied at 20.
A.J. Lyons-Jerrell ran for three touchdowns. Austin Hardwick threw three touchdown passes, two to Garrett Scott and one to Brayden Hardwick. Lyons-Jerrell ran for 156 yards. Kolby Masterson had 10 tackles (9 solo), a sack and two interceptions. Brayden Hardwick had 134 receiving yards on four catches, and Garrett Scott had 110 receiving yards on seven catches. Austin Hardwick threw for 309 yards.
Arkoma 56, Midway 30
Arkoma (1-0) led 28-0 at halftime.
Cody Morales threw three touchdown passes and ran three times for touchdowns. He totaled 285 yards of offense. Carl Brake ran for 39 yards and had 9 tackles. Scout Smith had 2 touchdown catches and had 111 yards on three catches.
Sallisaw Central 32, Heavener 23
Heavener (1-1) led 20-16 at halftime.
Thursday scores
Spiro 12, Panama 6 (OT)
Poteau JV 21, Talihina 0
Week 2 schedule
September 7
Keota at Quinton 7 p.m.
September 8
Poteau at Metro Christian 7 p.m.
Heavener at Hartshorne 7 p.m.
Pocola vs. Spiro 7 p.m.
Panama vs. Hackett 7 p.m.
Arkoma vs. Webbers Falls 7 p.m.